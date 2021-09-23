Anna Kittredge McFarland Obituary

Anna K. McFarland, 98, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2021, at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Feb. 6, 1923, in Noyesville, the daughter of Charles H. and Katherine A. (Sanborn) Kittredge.
Anna graduated from Danville School, Class of 1940. She married Leon McFarland on March 15, 1941 and they settled in Connecticut. Together they operated two dairy farms, one in St. Johnsbury Center and then one in the Tampico area of North Danville until Leon’s passing shortly after their 73rd wedding anniversary (2014). One of her favorite pastimes for earning extra family cash, was that each winter she would make and sell Christmas wreaths from boughs cut by Leon for her. She was a long-time member of the North Danville Home Dem and volunteered many years helping to maintain the Old North Church and was also treasurer for years. For a few years, she operated a small school bus for Tampico residents schooled in North Danville. After the passing of her husband, she moved into an apartment in Lyndonville. Subsequently, she received care at the St. J. Rehab Center until her passing.
She is survived by three of their five children, Nancy Bean and husband Richard of St. Johnsbury, Dennis McFarland and wife Socorro of Linden, N.C., Brian McFarland and wife Saipin of Danville; grandchildren, Kathy Gordon and husband Clayton, Keith Stewart and wife Dawn, Shari Laroque and husband Jason, Dulcy Rouse and husband Brian, Rosa Gray and husband Michael, Daniel McFarland and wife Tonya, Elizabeth Glowczewski and husband Marc, Ben Smith, Andy Smith, Julie Casey and husband Travis; great-grandchildren: Nicole Mitchell and husband Joshua, Emily Harran, Hannah Gordon, Kaila Jewell and husband Robert, Kelsey Stewart, Adrienne Larocque, Autumn Larocque, Aaron Gray, Chloe Gray, Elizabeth Gray, Krystian McFarland, Elizabeth McFarland, Katlynn Honeycutt, Christian Honeycutt, Daniel Honeycutt, Caleb Honeycutt, Grace Glowczewski, Amalia Glowczewsk, Callan Casey; great-great-grandchildren Levi Mitchell and Raelyn Jewell.
Anna is predeceased by her loving husband, Leon in 2017; daughter Patricia Smith and son Melvin “Doc” McFarland.
A funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Potter, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home in Lyndonville, Vt. at 2 p.m. Friends and family may call upon the family the hour prior beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
