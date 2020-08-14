Anna Mae (Wiersma) Terhune - Obituary

One granddaughter’s perspective:
“A legacy can be thought of as physical, but I think of a family legacy as a system of values, shared memories, and faith embraced from generation to generation.
My Gram, Anna Mae (Wiersma) Terhune died August 1st, 2020, at age 99. She shed her earthly body and is with Gramp in heaven now. Reflecting on her, their relationship, and the family I was born into, I see an incredible legacy; not a financial one—money wasn’t emphasized, but a legacy of faith, relationships, food, and fellowship. I grew up as one of 35 grandchildren who enjoyed many days and nights congregating at my grandparents’ house by Willoughby Lake. Gram fed us, read to us, took us swimming, encouraged us, challenged us, and most of all, loved us. Every single grandchild was touched by her devotion to God and her love of her family. I hoped to be in NC with her for her 99th birthday in April, but Covid changed my plans. Gram knew her body, and knew it was time to come home to Vermont this summer and be close to her Vermont family. She passed away just 5 weeks after arriving.
Her influence on my life will always stay with me. She was a mother of 8 children, grandmother to 35, great grandmother to 86, and great-great grandmother to 6. She leaves a huge hole, but she raised amazing children and grandchildren who know how to take her place.”
About our Mom:
Anna Mae (Wiersma) Terhune was born April 22, 1921, to Henry P. and Emma (Van Dyke) Wiersma in Zeeland, Michigan. She had five brothers and two sisters. Thirteen nieces and nephews, and one sister, Ruth (Wiersma) Steiffler of Corning, N.Y., survive her.
She attended Hope College in Holland, MI, transferred to Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL earning a BA Science in Biology, and then on to Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, OH earning a MA of Science in Nursing. At Wheaton College she met our Dad, Paul Jackson Terhune, the love of her life, from Westfield, New Jersey. They were married in June, 1945, and so began their big story together. After a few years together in Michigan they moved with several children to New Jersey where the rest of their eight children came along. Things got interesting when, in 1965, they moved with seven still at home from Plainfield, New Jersey to very rural Brownington, Vermont. Paul and Anna were adventurous and rural living was great for the family. After a few years in Brownington they lived for a short time in East Charleston, Vermont until in 1971 they bought their house in Westmore, Vermont, by Willoughby Lake.
Anna practiced nursing in several capacities over the years beginning in 1960 when her youngest entered school. In New Jersey, at Muhlenburg Hospital in Plainfield, then director of nursing at John E. Runnells in Berkley Heights. In Vermont, she was hospital administrator and nursing director for about five years at North Country Hospital in Newport. After that, she worked in Vermont Public Health Nursing for nearly 20 years, interspersed with caring for Paul in his last ten years of ill health.
Their children: Barbara Thursby and husband Tom of North Carolina, Walter Terhune III and wife Terry of Georgia, Susan Terhune of North Carolina, Janice Farrar and husband Douglas of Vermont, Jerry Terhune and wife Faye of Pennsylvania, Martha Trudeau and husband Michael of Vermont, and Timothy Terhune and wife Laurie of Vermont. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Laura Joy (Terhune) Sanders in 1974.
Psalms 90: 10, 12
“The days of our lives are seventy years;
And if by reason of strength they are eighty years,
yet their boast is only labor and sorrow;
For it is soon cut off, and we fly away.
… So teach us to number our days,
That we may gain a heart of wisdom.”
Anna Mae Terhune “flew away” August 1st, 2020 after a short stay at North Country Hospital in Newport, Vermont, surrounded by many of her children and grandchildren. Anna and Paul left a legacy of shared memories, values and faith in Jesus Christ that continue to be embraced from generation to generation.
