Anna Moriah Wilson Obituary

Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, age 25, of Locust Ridge Road, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus on May 11, 2022. Moriah passed away in Austin, Texas while she prepared to compete in the Gravel Locos bike race.
Moriah was born on May 18, 1996, in Littleton, N.H., daughter to Eric and Karen (Cronin) Wilson. She grew up in Kirby and attended Burke Town School, The Riverside School (2010), Burke Mountain Academy (2014) and Dartmouth College, receiving her Bachelor of Arts in Engineering in 2019. Moriah was a professional bike racer and worked as a demand planner for Specialized.
In alpine skiing, Moriah rose to the level of a nationally ranked junior skier, placing 3rd in the 2013 U.S. Junior National Championship Downhill event. While at Dartmouth, she was a member of the Alpine Ski Team - fulfilling a childhood dream.
Her love of biking started at a young age. Growing up in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, she spent many hours on the Kingdom Trails developing her skills and strength as a biker. After graduating from Dartmouth, Moriah shifted gears and continued to pursue her athletic dreams as an elite bike racer. After just two seasons, she rose to the top of both mountain and gravel racing in the nation, having earned numerous victories and podiums. A few weeks before her death, she had chosen to leave her job at Specialized and become a full-time professional bike racer. Moriah also enjoyed cooking, writing, and traveling – she especially loved Italy, Taco Tuesdays, maple creemees and playing Catan with her friends.
Most importantly, Moriah’s recent dream was to channel her success in ways to give back and inspire others around the world. Mo recently chose to call Vermont home again with a vision to create a local community space in East Burke, Vt. where bikers could gather throughout the day, feel welcome, share a good cup of coffee and a bite of locally sourced food.
She is survived by her parents and brother: Eric, Karen and Matthew Wilson, all of Kirby, Vermont, her grandmother: Marilyn Wilson of Montpelier, Vermont, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her grandparents: David Cronin in 2010, Donna Cronin in 2020 and Robert Wilson in 2021.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for Moriah. Those closest to the family will be contacted with more information.
A burial service will be held privately with interment at the Kirby Cemetery with Rev. Joel Battalglia of Lyndon Bible Church officiating.
In her memory, we are raising money to help fund community organizations that help youth find self-confidence, strength, and joy through biking, skiing, and other activities that Moriah was passionate about. We would also like to include the opportunity to provide training support to ski racers at BMA and Dartmouth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to one of the following:
-Moriah Wilson Fund
-Dartmouth College Friends of Skiing
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
