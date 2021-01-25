Annabelle I. Sullivan - Obituary

Annabelle passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 24 in her sleep at Country Village Center in Lancaster, N.H. another victim of Covid-19 where she resided the last 4-plus years. Although she was 93 she would always tell you she was 39 and going to live to be 100.
Annabelle was born May 11, 1927 to Wilbur and Emma (Vancour) Morse in East Concord, Vermont. She was the youngest daughter of nine children and the last of her siblings. Annabelle attended grade school in East Concord.
She worked a number of places including Gilman Kraft Bag (where she met her husband, Clement Sullivan). They married Nov. 19, 1947. Area shoe shops and lastly Burndy in Littleton.
She and “Clemmie” had three children. Barbara (Neil) Sweet, Brenda (Ken Westover, Don) Sebestyen and Francis Sullivan. She spent most of her time raising her children after the death of her husband in 1965.
Annabelle was a loving mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother as well as aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and great-great-great Aunt. Her family was her life.
She is survived by her three children; two grandchildren: Kenneth (Stephanie) Westover of Bethlehem and Heather (Jared) Peters of Ft Dix, N.J.; five great-grandchildren: Samuel and Rachel Westover of Bethlehem, Clinton (Skylar) Ness of Penacook, N.H., Destiny Esposito (Angelo) of Littleton and Ayla Presley of Bethlehem; three great-great grandchildren and one due in June: Harper Ness, Brayden, Caiden and Eli Esposito of Littleton; and by many nieces and nephews.
Annabelle was predeceased by her parents (Wilbur and Emma) and her eight siblings and spouses. Leon (Fannie), Vernard (Muggs) (Helen, Jane, Anna), Burleigh (Vera), Katherine (Connie) Pixley, Joseph (Doris, Hilda), Mary (James) Grant, Maidene (Robert Morton, Harold) Whitney and Robert (Irene). She was also predeceased by two nephews that were raised like brothers, Vernon (Timer) and Stanley (Tinker) Morse. She was also predeceased by several nieces and nephews.
She loved going to yard sales with Brenda and Francis and family reunions.
We would like to thank everyone at Country Village for their excellent care of our mom. Thanks also to Bailey Funeral Home. And, also for the outpouring of love and support from friends and family. She will be missed by many.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster. To send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
