Annabelle Lee (Masure) Hodges Obituary

Annabelle Lee (Masure) Hodges was born on March 10, 1926, to Joseph and Cecil (Webster) Masure at her maternal grandparent’s home on Webster Flat in Lyndon, Vt. Ann attended schools in the Sutton and Lyndon area graduating from Lyndon Institute’s class of 1944.
She lived in Manchester, N.H., prior to marrying her husband, Guy Arnold Hodges on Sept. 1, 1947, in the flower garden on the farm where she and Guy would eventually raise their five children. The couple lived in Middletown, Conn., prior to buying their first farm in Greensboro, Vt. In I952 after the death of Guy’s father, they purchased his parent’s farm and later the one-room schoolhouse in North Danville, where on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 96 years of age she passed away, peacefully at home, with her son, Tim at her side.
Ann enjoyed farm life in the 1970’s they decided to add a greenhouse and together they established Hodges’ Greenhouse, where Ann enjoyed year-round planting and preparing for spring sales. When she was not tending to family and farming duties, she was active in community organizations, such as the Eastern Star, Old North Church Committee, North Danville Community Club, and the North Danville Baptist Church’s Ladies Aide. In her 50’s Ann re-entered the workforce, first as a prep-cook at The Creamery Restaurant in Danville, then at Maple Grove in St. Johnsbury and after working at EHV for 16 years she retired at age 70. She loved chicken pie suppers and the 4th of July. She was always ready to go to all social gatherings. One of her accomplishments within the past year was renaming the road which she lived on to Cary Pond Road. She felt that during 911 process of renaming of roads that it had been misnamed, as the real Stannard Mountain Road was in Wheelock, she worked diligently to advocate for this name change to occur.
She leaves: three daughters, Rita Laferriere of East Haven, Vt., Carol Hodges, of St. Johnsbury, Guyla Woodbrey (Bradley) of Raymond, Maine, and a son, Timothy Hodges of North Danville. Six grandchildren: Heidi (Stephen) Garcia of Longmont, Colo., Heath (Tricia) Bunnell of Kirby. Chad (Anna) Laferriere of Columbia Falls, Mont., Trevor (Megan) Bunnell of North Danville, Erin Woodbrey (Neal Donovan) of Orleans, Mass., and Timothy Woodbrey of Chicago, Ill. Ten great-grandchildren: Evangeline and Zane Garcia, Carter, Sofia, Cole, Zoe, and Grant Bunnell, Autumn, Fischer, and Emma Laferriere. Two sisters-in-law, Beverly (Patridge) Masure and Toni (Chayer) Masure. Extended family members, Karen Franke of North Conway, Megan (Dave) Hinckley and son Mac of Arlington, Mass., and Michelle (Doug) and sons Emory and Will of Hawaii.
She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins along with her special friend Sheila Otis and the North Danville Community at large; who through the years she has reached out to in their time of need and who in return helped Ann be able to live at home and continue to be an active member within that community. She was extremely proud of North Danville and the people who lived there. She was always baking doughnuts or pies for neighbors and friends.
Ann was predeceased by her husband Guy Hodges, and sons Arnold Hodges and William Franke, as well as both parents, Joesph and Cecil Masure, in-laws Grant and Elsene (Dresser) Hodges; siblings, Phyllis Mitchell, Harriet Masure, Jean Stewart, Phillip Masure, Joesph Masure Jr., Stephen Masure, Weybourne Masure, and Duwayne Masure; brother and sister-in-law Alan and Virginia Hodges.
The family wishes to send special thank you to Janet Carson, Jerry Randall, Chip Tremper, and Diane Raymond for your friendship and help. Ann had a lot of support and companionship from many of her relatives, friends, and neighbors, too numerous to mention, but sincerely appreciated.
This spring a Memorial Service will be held in North Danville.
Memorial contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to North Danville Baptist Church or to the North Danville Library.
The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
