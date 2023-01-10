Anne Celeste Jenks Obituary

Anne Celeste Jenks, age 90, of Church Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., died early Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2023, at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab in St, Johnsbury, Vt.
Anne was born on March 31, 1932, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., daughter to the late Ernest and Helen (Corriveau) Leclerc. She was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury attending St. Joseph’s Academy Catholic Girls’ School and graduating from the St. J Academy in the Class of 1951. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. On Oct. 15, 1955, she married Charles Robert Jenks and shared almost 48 years at the time of his passing on Sept. 23, 2003. They worked alongside each other in the family business retiring in 1986, the third generation of Jenks Studio of Photography in St. Johnsbury, which is the oldest family run photography business in the Unites States. Anne was a member of the VT Professional Photographers.
Mom loved to cook, knit and sit on the porch when the weather permitted. She was totally centered on her family, which included the neighborhood kids as well. Her favorite quote was, “If you go home hungry, it’s your own damn fault!”
‘Our mother, Anne, was a woman full of life and love, was a teacher of life to us growing up, always striving to give us the best we could ever want and expect. Anne was an avid camper and until a few years ago, still went camping at Ricker Pond in Groton State Forest, which gave us many fond memories. She loved the family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many others that called her Memere.’
She is survived by her children and their families: Anne’s son: Mark Jenks and wife, Lillian, of Lyndonville, and children: Shawnna Ryan and husband, Kevin, of Bozeman, Mont., Tyler Jenks and wife, Ashley, of Gallatin Gateway, Mont., Blasé Saucedo and partner, Lee, of Newport, Vt., Jazmin Shelton and husband, Chris, of Kaufman, Texas. Anne’s son: Steven Jenks of North Conway, N.H., and his children: Brendon Jenks of Virginia Beach, Va., Luke Jenks of Belfast, Maine, Amelia Jenks also of Virginia Beach, Anne’s son: Robert Jenks of Waterford, Vt. and his two children: Lauren Jenks of Mammoth Lakes, Calif., Kiel Jenks of Barnstead, N.H., Anne’s daughter: Phyllis Grech and husband, Alexander, III, of St. Johnsbury, and her children: Elizabeth Grech of Burlington, Vt., Julianne Grech of Newburg, N.Y., Alexander Grech, IV of Austin, Texas, Anne’s bonus son: Danny Banks and his wife, Alba, of Bronx, N.Y., her brother: Charles Leclerc and his wife, Val, of St. Johnsbury, a nephew: Todd Leclerc and his wife, Michelle, of Danville, Vt., four great-grandchildren: Breccan and Merrick Ryan of Bozeman, Mont., Faye and Scout Jenks of Gallatin Gateway, Mont., and Aleah-Grace Grech of Newburg, N.Y. and all the “pups” as she had a number of Golden Retrievers throughout the years.
She was also predeceased by her nephew: Randy Leclerc.
There will be no calling hours at this time; a Celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Vermont State Parks, P.O. Box 815, Montpelier, VT 05620 or via www.vermontparksforever.org/give
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
