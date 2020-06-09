Anne Marie Kittredge-Young - Obituary

On Saturday June 6, 2020 Anne Marie Kittredge-Young passed away in Mooresville, N.C. She was 43 years old. Anne is the daughter of the late Preston Kittredge of Barton and Sandra Powers of W. Charleston, Vt. Anne leaves behind her loving husband Bill Young and two brothers John and Keith Kittredge.
