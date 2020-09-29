Anne Parker - Obituary

Anne Parker, 86, passed away at her home in Lyndonville, Vt., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 with her loving family by her side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Ann was born July 31, 1934 in Rutland, Vt., the daughter of Eugene and Edna (Sulinski) Hayden. She graduated in 1952 from the St. Johnsbury Academy. On July 29, 1955, Ann married Dean Parker.
Survivors include her three children, Deanne Parker (PO Box 323), Steve (Peggie) Parker (582 Lily Pond Rd) and Kathy (Charlie) McQuade (PO Box 755); three grandchildren, Katie (Roy) Fox, Steven (Kelly) Parker and Samantha (Bates) Wadhams; three great-grandchildren, Layne Fox, Aryonna and Nolan Parker and a sister, Carolyn Martino of Tewksbury, Mass.
She was predeceased by her husband, Dean Parker; her parents and a brother, Eugene Hayden.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s name can be made to H.O.P.E., 136 Church St., Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
