Anne R. (Dorr) Mello Obituary

An angel passed by… The family of Anne R. (Dorr) Mello of Sutton, Vermont, is announcing her unexpected, sudden, but peaceful passing on March 10, 2022.
Born in Boston in 1934, Anne lived many of her younger years with her grandmother there. After high school, while living in Boston, she attended hairdressing school and worked part-time at Filene’s. During the Christmas holidays in 1955, while working there, her heart was won by an unabashedly flirtatious, handsome, dark-haired candy storeroom worker. They were married on Jan. 18, 1956, and made their home on Martha’s Vineyard, where Richard’s parents also lived. Anne and Richard created a wonderful, memorable, loving story in their 66 years together. Anne saw her way through that story with grace, poise, determination, calm, positivity, and as much love and laughter as she could draw in. She could also be a five foot one inch ball of fire, too! Anne’s devotion to her family never wavered over the years or took a back seat – it was important to her to stay connected with each of her seven kids every week – she used her cell phone to bring a happy sunny greeting to each every Saturday morning.
During those early child-rearing years on the island, Anne took on many roles in the community such as Den Mother, PTO member, bowling league coordinator, and theater mom, along with working part-time jobs – most notably, she worked for Grace Church for many years putting out the Sunday bulletin and helping with the annual Christmas Pageant. For 11 years, Anne and Richard owned and operated Edgartown Texaco, a successful service station, where many incredible memories were made by just about all who would go to or work there. At the beginning of that chapter of their lives, Anne and five of her children, in a serendipitous twist of fate, were chosen to act in the movie Jaws, for the entire summer of 1974.
Their move to Vermont in 1985 brought them to their beloved home in Sutton where they enjoyed the beauty of the Northeast Kingdom. They would host her two sisters and their husbands – Pat and Don and Roberta and Frank, enjoying “Tea Time” on the deck, creating funny, loving memories and strengthening their bond. Along with other cherished times with family and friends, she was active in a local basket guild – she so loved her times with her “basket buddies” - and became a Reiki Master where she shared her healing practices and was a calming comfort to so many people.
Anne is survived by her loving husband, Richard (Sutton), her seven children: Richard (Rick) and wife Sharon, of Falmouth, Mass.; Patricia (Patti) Valenti and husband Peter, of Edgartown, Mass.; Thomas (Tommy) of Vineyard Haven, Mass.; Sharon Patoine and husband David, of Lyndonville, Vt.; Lydia Mello of Sutton, Vt.; John and wife Carrie of Sutton, Vt.; Jay, of Danville, Vt.; and daughter-in-law Beth Mello, of Vineyard Haven, Mass. Anne was blessed with 22 beautiful grandchildren, Rick (Bridget) and Sarah (Jeff); Michael (Emilee), Brianna (Drew), Andrew (Leslie), and Ethan (Bri); Adam (Colleen), Jason, Ryan, and Angela; Gabe (Katy), Jordan, and Lucas; Stevie (Casey) and Zach; Jacob, Chloe, Forrest, and Ruby; Mikaela, Becca (John), and Connor (Nicole); and 20 beautiful great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Frank Scheckton of Galway, N.Y. and by Richard’ s brother, Joseph (Joe) Mello and his wife Joni, and their family, of Homer, Alaska. She is survived also by her sisters’ children, and their children, who hold Anne dear in their hearts as well. She was predeceased by her sister Roberta Scheckton and by her sister Patricia (Pat) Isaac and husband Donald.
True to whom she was, and not wanting any formalities or fuss, the spreading of her ashes will be a private family celebration of life at a later date. Condolences, memories, and stories are encouraged to be shared through Guibord-Pearson Funeral Home www.guibordfh.com or mailed to The Mello Family 46 Fiddlehead Lane, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
