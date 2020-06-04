Annie Handy Boivin, 88, of Johnson, and formerly of Morrisville, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born Sept. 25, 1931 in St. Johnsbury, Vt., the daughter of Richard Handy and Mary Barbara Handy. She was married to Eugene “Gene” Boivin and he predeceased her in 2013.
She is survived by her son, James Boivin and wife, Janeen of Johnson; sister, Isabel Handy; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and brothers-in-law, Vic Boivin and wife, Cecile; Red Boivin and wife, Jeannine and Leon Cambridge and several cousins. She was also predeceased by son, Ed Boivin; daughter, Sharon Boivin; sister, Marion Handy and brother, Gib Handy.
Annie and Gene had operated grocery stores, and she had been employed at Johnson State College in the mail room for a number of years.
A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville at the convenience of the family.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
