Anthony Ferrelli Obituary

Anthony Ferrelli, 83, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida died peacefully at home with family by his side on April 11, 2021. He was the son of Concetto and Liberata (Pasquale) Ferrelli and grew up in Medford.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen Ferrelli; a son & his wife, Anthony & Paula Ferrelli; a son & his wife, Matthew & Jamie Ferrelli; a son Brendan Ferrelli; a sister, Dora (Ferrelli) Dyer; Grandchildren; Grace Ferrelli, Erin & Flynn Doncaster, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Adelaide’s Church 708 Lowell St., Peabody, Mass. and burial will be held in the Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Road, Medford, Mass.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Copper Cannon Summer Camp, P.O. Box 124, Franconia, N.H. 03580; 603-823-8107; (http://coppercannoncamp.org).
