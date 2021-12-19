Anthony Michael Cantoni Obituary

Anthony Michael Cantoni, 79, of Remick Road in Waterford, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab Center with his family by his side,
Tony was born in North Adams, Mass., on June 14, 1942, to the late Jerry and Laura (Robar) Cantoni. He graduated from Whitman-Hanson High School, Class of 1961 and from Wentworth Institute of Technology with an Associate’s Degree in Electrical Engineering. Tony served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam Era. He began his working career as an Electronic Test Engineer at Raytheon and on to Lau Technologies in Acton, Mass., followed by Curtiss-Wright in Littleton, Mass. He played a role in designing brand new aeronautic electronics, including technology for the space shuttle Columbia.
For 32 years, Tony was a volunteer for the Waterford Fire Department. He was a member of the Marine Corps League and belonged to the Masonic Temple and the Shriners. Tony enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and tinkering. He loved the ocean and spending time at Old Orchard Beach in Maine. Most of all, he loved being with his children and grandchildren. The grandchildren dearly loved their Papa!
Survivors include his beloved wife of 52 years, June Cantoni of Waterford; two daughters: Lisa Howort and husband, Bradley, of Essex Junction, Vt., and Gina Cantoni and partner, Joe Dauphin, of Saco, Maine; a brother: Gerald Cantoni and wife, Gail, of Kingston, Mass.; five grandchildren: Jacob and Eden Howort, and Madison, Elise, and Natalie Marquis; and many nieces and nephews including a particularly close nephew: Philip Filosi and great-nephew, John Ingles.
He was predeceased by his sister: Margaret (& Philip) Filosi and their children: David & Tina.
Friends may call on the family from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A brief prayer service will be held at the close of the evening.
Donations can be made in Tony’s name to the Waterford Fire Department, 2661 Duck Pond Rd, Waterford, VT 05819 or to the Marine Corps League, Strong-Mueller Detachment 14, 60 High St, Lyndonville, VT 05851 C/O Norman York or Stache Strong.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
