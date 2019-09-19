Anthony Paul Noyes - Obituary

Anthony Paul Noyes, 50, of Wheelock, Vt. passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H., after a courageous battle with cancer.
Tony was born June 26, 1969, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Dennis Noyes and the late Sandra (Rousseau) Noyes. He spent his childhood in St. Johnsbury and attended St. Johnsbury Academy graduating with the Class of 1987. After graduation he spent many years living in Colorado. While there, Tony mentored under several different chefs and worked at the Millsite Inn in Ward, Colo. Upon returning to the area, he worked as a chef at Barnie’s Market in Concord, Vt. for the last 10 years.
A lover of music, Tony enjoyed playing guitar. He also enjoyed digging and collecting bottles as well as hunting, fishing, camping, and foraging for mushrooms. Additionally, Tony rather liked beating Peggy at cribbage. He had a wonderful sense of humor, always smiling and making people laugh.
Survivors include Tony’s son: Zachary Noyes of East St. Johnsbury, Vt., his father and stepmother: Dennis and Michelle Noyes of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; his fiancé: Peggy Gammell of Wheelock, her children who were very special to Tony: Jacob Gilman and fiancé Shara, of South Wheelock, Vt. and Owen and Olivia Gilman of Wheelock; Peggy’s parents: Ken and Joan Gammell of Newark, Vt.; his four siblings: Denelle Noyes and Tina, Peter, and Shon Marcotte of St. Johnsbury; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as dear friends and co-workers; and his pets: Cedar, My-My, Opie.
Tony was predeceased by his mother: Sandra Noyes; an uncle: Danny Noyes; an aunt: Betty Noyes; and two cousins: Shelby Noyes and 2nd Lt. Joseph Fortin, his grandparents: Paul & Gloria Noyes, Reg and Virginia Fortin and his first and best dog, Shilo.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tom Breslin Center at a later date.
Donations can be made to assist the family with funeral expenses by mail at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury VT 05819 or online through a link in this obituary at saylesfh.com.
Memories and condolences may also be offered to the family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.