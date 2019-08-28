Anthony Richard Corrow - Obituary

August 30, 1988 – August 22, 2019
Anthony Richard Corrow was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Jean (Johnson) and Carlton Corrow. He was raised in Lyndonville, attending Lyndon Town School and graduating from Lyndon Institute in 2006.
He then went to work at VT Aerospace where he was still employed as a machinist.
He was a loving father (daddy to 3), son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend. He loved spending time out of doors, whether it be hunting, fishing, or riding on trails and muddin’. He especially loved his time with his children.
He is survived by his parents: Jean Corrow (Scott Holmes) of South Wheelock, Vt. and Carlton Corrow (Roxanne) of Walden, Vt; his wife: Cynthia Before-Corrow of Kannapolis, N.C.; his children: Peyton, Kaydence, and Addison; his sisters: Tiffany Corrow, Lacey Mason, Storm Corrow; his brothers: Adam, Tyler, and Hunter Corrow; paternal grandfather: Otis Corrow of Piermont, N.H.; maternal grandfather: Richard Johnson, Sr. of Sutton, Vt.; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
There will be no visiting hours or services. Anthony would have wanted there to be a Celebration of Life instead. This will be held Saturday, Aug. 31 at the VFW on Hill Street, Lyndonville, Vt. from 1-4 p.m.
Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.