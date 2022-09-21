Anthony T. Bonina Jr. Obituary

Anthony T. Bonina Jr. of Littleton, N.H. passed away on Aug. 27, 2022 after a brief stay at the Genesis Lafayette Health Care Center in Franconia, N.H. Tony was born May 2, 1937 in Stamford, Conn. to the late Anthony T. Bonina Sr. and Margaret Crowthers Bonina. He attended Stamford schools, graduating in 1955 from St. Basil’s Prep and then attending Catholic University before joining the USAF where he served in Germany. Upon his return, he relocated to Norwalk, Conn. where he began his career with Burndy. He subsequently moved to Burndy in N.H., from which he retired.
Tony was well-loved and respected by family, friends and colleagues. He was a protective, caring and concerned father to his two sons. Within his kind, unimposing demeanor resided a comical, creative and keen mind. Tony was a talented artist and drummer who was often heard shouting, “Don’t ever touch my drums!” He enjoyed skiing, golfing, motorcycling, and playing in the Cape Cod Softball League until he moved on to an “Over 70” traveling softball team. He was a dedicated fan of the NY Knicks, NY Mets and UCONN Girls Basketball.
In addition to his late parents, Tony was predeceased by his youngest sister, Diane Clark. He is survived by his much-loved sons Charles Bonina of Concord, N.H. and Daniel Bonina of Littleton. He is further survived by his brother Edward (Lucienne) of Pompano Beach, Fla, his sisters: Cathy McArthur of Newburgh, N.Y., Felice Oustafine (John) of Norwalk, Conn. and Margaret Sulvetta of Clifton, Va. He also leaves behind in sadness his 11 nieces and nephews and more than 19 great-nieces and nephews.
We love you. You will be missed. May flights of angels sing you to your rest.
In accordance with Tony’s wishes, for cremation, the arrangements have been entrusted to the Ross Funeral Home in Littleton. To post a memory or offer condolences to the family go to www.rossfuneral.com A memorial celebration will take place at a later date.
