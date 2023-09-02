Anthony “Tony” Amoroso Obituary

Anthony “Tony” Amoroso, 86, of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2023 at the Country Village Nursing Home in Lancaster, N.H.
Born in Meriden, Connecticut on Oct. 27, 1936, he was the second youngest and only boy of nine children of Sicilian immigrant parents, the late John and Catherine (Scattareggia) Amoroso.
Tony had a long and fulfilling career with the railroad. He worked on freight trains that took him all over the Northeast and later transitioned to passenger service for Metro North, where he entertained and served passengers traveling from New Haven, Conn. to Grand Central Station in New York City.
Tony was a lover of nature and the outdoors and enjoyed his retirement years with his wife, Sharon, in the “Northeast Kingdom” of Lyndonville, Vermont. He cherished summer vacations with his family at Mooselookmeguntic Lake in Maine, where they shared fishing trips, stories by the firepit, and countless laughter-filled moments. Tony had a great sense of humor with a contagious laugh and sparkling blue eyes. His extended family remembers his big pot of sauce filled with meatballs, sausage and pigs feet (his mother’s recipe) for big family dinners and sitting in front of the oven roasting batches of Cubanelle peppers. He was a lifelong and devoted Cleveland Indians fan and spent hours watching baseball. Tony often shared outrageous stories of his many adventures as a young man, including hitchhiking and hopping freight trains across the country leaving many of us wondering how he ever made it to adulthood. He loved his cigars, playing cards and was tough to beat at a game of cribbage. Most of all, he cherished his family and friends and was deeply loved in return. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Amoroso, his children, Deanna (Samir) Amoroso, Rebecca (Mark) Amoroso, John Amoroso, and his cherished grandchildren, Liam and Rhys Amoroso. He is also survived by his sister, Lucy (Ron) Meoni, sister-in-law Linda (Daniel) Hatch, niece Alyssa Hall Hanscom (whom he and Sharon proudly helped to raise), numerous other nieces and nephews, and his dear friend Arthur “Artie” Vumback. He was predeceased by his sisters, Josephine “Jay” Amoroso, Lena (Steve) Nowakowski, Mary (Bob) Stevens, Rose (Casmir) Nessing, Theresa (Jack) Butler, Philipa “Millie” (Henry) Zaleski, and Joanne (Dwayne) Kennedy, as well as his best friend, Louis Mantzaris.
A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to a charitable organization seeking a cure for dementia or any charity of your choice are welcome.
