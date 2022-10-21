Anthony ‘Tony’ P. Melillo Obituary

Anthony P. Melillo “Tony,” 77, of Jockey Hill in Landaff, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Littleton Regional Healthcare after a period of failing health. He was born on Oct. 6, 1945, in Vittel, France to Anthony and Annette (Thomas) Melillo. Tony grew up in New Haven, Conn. and graduated from Hill House High School in 1964.
Tony enlisted into the United States Army after high school and served in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged as a Specialist Four and found work with Pratt & Whitney for a couple years before being hired as a firefighter and EMT for the city of Hamden, Conn. He retired in 1995.
He was a member of the New Haven Astronomical Society, was an amateur astronomer, and would build his own telescopes and binocular mounts. Along with his partner they sold many binocular mounts, shipping them to all corners of the globe.
Tony moved to Landaff, N.H. in 2002, where he was a member of the Lisbon Landaff Shared Ministry. He continued his lifelong passion for astronomy and relaxing with a good book or in the vegetable garden when the weather allowed.
He is predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Astrid Melillo; and his beloved cat of 18 years “Boo.”
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Benoit) Melillo, of Middletown, Conn.; two brothers Jean-Michel Melillo of Florida, and André Melillo of Connecticut; a sister Laura D’Errico of Connecticut; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
There will be a memorial service at the Lisbon Landaff Shared Ministry White Church on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Lyn Winter officiated. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Conn.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
