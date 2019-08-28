Anthony W. ‘Tony’ York - Obituary

Anthony W. York, 66, of Washington Avenue, Gilman, Vt., died Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H., following a lengthy illness.
Tony was born in North Conway, N.H., on Feb. 24 1953, the son of Norman Everett York, Jr. and Margaret Louise (Dunn) York. He moved with his family to St. Johnsbury at an early age, where he was raised. He attended local schools, was an avid baseball player, and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1971. That same year he married the love of his life and wife of 48 years, Pamela A. Roy.
His working career started with A&P in St. Johnsbury where he was employed for seven years. He later moved to Gilman and was employed for seven years with Maine Central Railroad. Tony then started a 19-year career with Weidmann Electrical Technology, retiring as a board machine operator. After retirement, he took pride in delivering Meals on Wheels for six years.
Tony enjoyed many things in life including golf, gardening, playing guitar, cooking, supporting Bernie Sanders, and watching his favorite New England sports teams, especially the New England Patriots. His favorite times were spent with family, where he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will forever be remembered for his generosity.
Surviving family members include his devoted wife, Pamela York, of Gilman; his three children, Jeremy York, of Concord, Angela York Bocash (son-in-law of 21 years Bill Bocash), of Berwick, Maine, and Daniel York, of Gilman; eight grandchildren, Haley Emard (Jake Emard), of Sanford, Maine, Riley Dodge (Erica Dodge), of Glen Burnie, Md., Zachary York (Paige York), of Pasadena, Md., Brady Dodge (Daniella Taveras), of South Berwick, Maine, Joshua York, of Gilman, Bryce Bocash, of Berwick, Caitlin York, of Orleans, Vt., and Elizabeth “Libby” Bocash, of Berwick; four great-grandchildren, Theo “Teddy Ballgame” Emard and Gwen Eliza-Louise “Gwen-E” Emard, of Sanford, Jacieann and Ezra York, of Pasadena; his beloved dog, Sonny; two brothers, Norman York III (Ruth), of Lyndonville, Vt., William York, of Manchester, N.H., and sister Patti York (Annette), of Hawthorne, N.J.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and three very special friends, Larry Smith, Dennis Merrill, and Mike Earnshaw.
Tony was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Margaret York; his dear sister, Carol York Wheelock; his mother and father-in-law, Dolph and Jill Roy; and brother-in-law, Tim Roy.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at Gilman Middle School, 2720 River Rd. Gilman, Vt. at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited on school property.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association of the Northeast, 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108 or the Gilman Senior Meals Site.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster, NH. Please go to www.baileyfh.net for more information or to send an online condolence.
