April Hudson Obituary

April Hudson, 80, of Island Pond, Vermont, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2023. She was born in Lebanon, N.H. to Burnell and Roxie (Woodward) Beard.
Moving to Vermont at an early age, April lived a full and robust life as an artist, author, businesswoman and community activist. The Hudson Trading Post is where she spent many days selling/trading, antiques, books, and vintage collectibles. A talented, often self-taught craftsman, April also became proficient in sewing, stenciling, painting and quilting. She learned the fine art of ceramics, designing her own line of hand-sponged pieces called Hudsonware, and subsequently opened a studio where she taught others. The fine art of restoring porcelain dolls was another talent that brought joy to recipients of old and forgotten dolls that she meticulously brought back to life.
With a strong belief in giving back to the community she loved, April became the first female Town Zoning Administrator in Island Pond. She also served as Chaplain for the local Order of the Eastern Star for over 30 years. She was a member of Green Mountain Bible Church.
Prior to her recent illness, April realized her lifelong dream of publishing a book of her memoirs. Inspired during the time that she cared for her mother who was suffering from Alzheimer’s, Things I Want Remembered About Those I Will Never Forget is a collection of stories, poems, and wisdom about her life in Vermont and those who enriched it in so many different ways.
April is survived by her husband, partner and caregiver, Waid Hudson of Island Pond, Vt.
April is also survived by two daughters, Tina Christiano and Lisa Judd, granddaughter Mindy Tobin, and great-grandchildren Brooklyn and Hunter Edwards, all of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
A celebration of life will be held at Green Mountain Bible Church, 567 Route 105, West Charleston Road, Island Pond, Vt., at 11 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 5. A luncheon for fellowship of friends and family will follow service. Phone: 802-723-6143. Website: gmbiblechurch.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.