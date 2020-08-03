Archie W. Foster - Obituary

Archie W. Foster, 73, of Walden, Vt., was called home in the early hours of July 31, 2020, with the love of his life for 52 years, wife Nina in his arms. Archie was born on February 10, 1947, to Francis and Virginia (Bolster) Foster. He was the eldest of 13 children and attended graded school in Walden’s one room schoolhouse, graduating from Danville High School. After school Archie worked on farms and in the woods.
He met Nina at the A&W restaurant in Hardwick and were married on May 17, 1968 and soon after purchased their first farm which began their life of hard work together. Archie supplemented the farm income working with his favorite horse, Bill to pull telephone lines from one end of the state to the other. Archie changed careers and began hauling livestock throughout New England and eventually across the US until recently. Archie enjoyed traveling and was pleased to tell people he had been to almost every state in the union. On occasion Nina would join him, stopping at places she wanted to visit along the way.
Throughout Archie’s life he had many pastimes including pulling horses in competitions at county fairs doing quite well with a wall of ribbons and trophies to show for it. He also loved deer hunting in pursuit of the next big buck and won a few buck pools with his trophies. He never did get the elusive 10 pointer. Archie was a lucky recipient of a moose permit and successfully bagged one. In his later years he enjoyed pulling moose out of the woods with his sons and grandsons for other lucky hunters. Archie led a full life and touched the lives of those who kne w him. Family was his greatest treasure and he loved every minute with them, Sunday dinners, Pig Roasts, and holidays when the house was full.
Archie was predeceased by his parents, and infant sister, Brenda. He is survived by his wife, Nina, and their children: Wanda Gauthier (Phil Bellavance), Penny Foster (Dallace Reed), Anita Foster (Michael Billado), Stubby Foster (Bonnie), Jay Foster (Bobbie-Jo Housten), Ashley Foster (Levi Lacey); and grandchildren: Rachel Bellavance, Lacey Flood (Eric Willey), Haley Flood (Jordan Bullard), Robbie Flood (and their father Rudy Flood), Brittany Foster (Bobby Verreault), Bryant Billado (Megan Warnor), Brandon Billado (Kaitlyn Bettis), Dylan Billado (Maddie Lockamy), William Foster, Emily Foster (Mikey Ewing), Gabriel Foster (and their mother Sonya Foster), Patrick Houston, Brook Coutu (Dakoda), Virginia Foster (Timmy Ducharme), Jayson Foster, and Oliver Lacey. Archie also leaves behind great-grandchildren: Brayson Willey, Walker and Brynn Bullard, Hunter, Garrett, and Jaxon Verreault, Owen Billado, Coltin, Mia, and Sage Ewing, Dominic and Melanie Coutu, and Gavin Ducharme. He is also survived by his siblings: Forrest (Karen), Elik (Joanne), Chrystal Fox (Glendon), Melody Chase (Alton), Nate (Annette), Terri, Rona Sicely (Tom), Justin (Roberta), Maria Lamberton (Terry), Ember Boyal (Stacy), and Nick; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and very special Uncle Ralphy and Aunt Deilia Bolster who he love dearly.
Archie had friends too numerous to list but your friendship meant more to him in the past few years than you will ever know. A memorial service will be held at Archie’s home on Sunday, August 9, at 12:30 p.m. The desGroseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Share condolences at dgfunerals.com.
