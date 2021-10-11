Ardell Allard Mansfield Obituary

Our mother, Ardell Allard Mansfield, of Lebanon, N.H., passed away on Oct. 2, 2021, three months shy of her 99th birthday. As one friend described my mother, she was a force of nature, a strong, determined, outspoken woman with a sharp mind right to the end of her life. The most important thing to our mother was her family - her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Ardell was born on Jan. 8, 1923 in Lyndon, Vermont at her parent’s home. She lived an idyllic life with her four siblings on a beautiful dairy farm with a creek for swimming, her family church, and elementary school within walking distance. Her parents never owned a car, but our mother learned to drive after her older brothers purchased an automobile. Ardell’s clothes were handmade by her mother and herself, her first store-bought dress was purchased by her older sister when she had her first job. Our mother graduated from Lyndon Institute, where she graduated at the age of 16 after being promoted twice in elementary school. She was accepted at a state college but was offered a job as the secretary to the bank president and took the position wanting to help support her parents.
Ardell, at age 19, met her husband Stan Mansfield, age 30, a young attorney who had come to Lyndonville to start a law practice. They were married a year later and within days after the ceremony, he entered the Army Air Force and left for England to fight in WWII. She raised four children, Stan Jr., Robert, Martha, and John at their home on School Street in Lebanon which they owned for close to 70 years. Ardell was an amazing seamstress but was probably best known for her cooking skills. She must have made a thousand pies, and so loved baking Christmas cookies and delivering them to neighbors. Our mother was thrifty, paid her bills the day they arrived and took great pride in her math and writing skills. Housekeeping was not her forte, but preparing homemade bread, rolls, and turkey dinners put a smile on her face. She loved her church, her camp in Canaan, her home in Lebanon, but her heart was always on the family farm, church and school in Lyndonville, Vermont.
Ardell was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her four children and their spouses, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all her dear neighbors, friends, and tenants who checked on her, baked food for her, and made repairs on her home - Vic, Lynn, Darren, Richard, Shawn, Bradley and Dee, Kevin, Barb, and many others, enabling mother to stay in her home until age 97.
A service will be held in June 2022 at her childhood church in Lyndon, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name payable to the Carter Community Building (CCBA), c/o of Jim Vanier, 1 Campbell St., Lebanon, NH 03766.
To leave a message of remembrance or condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
