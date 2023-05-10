Arlan Frederick Barber, 89, of Newport Center, Vt. passed away on May 6, 2023 in Lebanon, N.H. He was born on Nov. 11, 1933 in Gardner, Mass. to Lee and Mabel (Graves) Barber. On Sept. 11, 1955 he married Evelyn (Wheeler) Barber who survives him.
Arlan taught at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst for many years. He played professional baseball for the Cleveland Indians Organization, making it to as high as AA in Mobile, Alabama. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Evelyn (Wheeler) Barber, children: Valerie Abramson and her husband Michael of Deerfield, Mass., Peggy Barber Hollander of Newport, Vt., grandchildren Erik Abramson of Boston, Mass., Kelsey Abramson Santos and her husband Felipe of Guilford, Vt., Benjamin Hollander and his wife Anna of Lancaster, N.Y., great grandchildren Cole and Liam Hollander. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother Elwyn Barber and sister-in-law Doris.
There will be no funeral services as per Arlan’s wishes, but the family will have a private celebration of life at a future date. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Arlan’s name may be made to Springfield College Baseball Fund, https://www.givecampus.com/1zvwyc. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
