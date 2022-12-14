Arlene Besaw Hall DeFosse, 84, of Lunenburg, Vt., passed away peacefully after a decline in health at Weeks Medical Center.
Arlene was born in Littleton, N.H., the daughter of Delos Besaw and Ruby (Stannard) Besaw. She enjoyed her last years with her son and daughter-in-law on their back deck watching the wildlife, taking pictures, and puffing her smokes. She spent her life raising her family then as a caregiver for numerous people in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Surviving family members include her children and their families, Dale (Sue), special granddaughter “Princess Rita” (Jon) and great-granddaughter Maddison, grandson Jim (Johanna) and great-grandchildren Conor and Lyra; Darrell and grandson Eric (Chris); Joe (Karen) and granddaughters Skye, Karley and Averey; plus numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arlene was predeceased by her two daughters Debbie and Darlene; grandson Roger; granddaughter Taylor, and all of Arlene’s siblings.
The family thanks Country Village and Weeks Medical Center for all their care and compassion during Arlene’s last days and months.
At Arlene’s request, there are no services.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster, N.H. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
