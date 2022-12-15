Arlene ‘Gig’ Lewis Obituary

Arlene “Gig” Lewis, 95, of South Lunenburg Road, Lunenburg, Vt., died Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, 2022, at Country Village Genesis Eldercare Center, Lancaster, N.H., after a brief period of failing health.
Arlene was born in Lancaster, N.H., on Oct. 7, 1927, the daughter of John and Emma (Goulet) Gunther. She grew up in Gilman, Vt. and went to work in the mill during WWII where she met her husband, Bud. They built a home in Lunenburg, started a family and enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
A long-time resident, she received the Lunenburg Grange #536 Citizen of the Year Award in 1990. She served over 50 years as assistant librarian, librarian and board member at the Alden Balch Memorial Library, Lunenburg. She will be remembered for her storytelling, sharing her love of reading with children, and her senior citizen group ‘bookmarks.’ She published three books of poetry, “Night Poems” 2015, “Midnight Daydreams” 2016, and “Just Kidding” 2017. In her spare time, she enjoyed scrapbooking, cats and flower gardens.
Arlene didn’t grow up with grandparents but she always wished she had them. When her grandchildren were born she dedicated herself full-time to them and devoted her energy to ensure the grandchildren always felt loved. Nothing was more important than family. Arlene loved Lunenburg and the town reciprocated that love through the end of her life. For that support, the family is eternally grateful.
Surviving family members include two sons, Thomas (Theresa) Lewis of Lunenburg, Vt., Kenneth Lewis of Tucson, Arizona; three grandchildren Katherine (Eddie) Scott, Steven C. (Tracy) Lewis, Nancy Bonney; three great-grandchildren, Steven T. Lewis, Lydia Lewis and Nathaniel Scott; and a niece Barbara Willson, nephew Robert Willson, and nephew Merle Allin. She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth “Bud” Lewis and a sister Arleta Baird.
Memorial visiting hours will be held Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to the Alden Balch Memorial Library, 24 E Main St. P.O. Box 6, Lunenburg, VT 05906 with attention to her longtime friend and colleague, librarian Deb Thomas.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
