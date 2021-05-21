Arlene McGennis passed away on March 11, 2021. A graveside service at Passumpsic Cemetery will take place on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome. We do ask that you follow social distancing guidelines. Sayles Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
