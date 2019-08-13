Arleta (Gunther) Baird - Obituary

Arleta (Gunther) Baird, 82, of Franconia, N.H., passed away gently August 7, 2019, due to pulmonary fibrosis and congestive heart failure. She was born August 17, 1936 in Gilman, Vermont, to John and Emma (Goulette) Gunther.
She married Merle Allin as a young woman and had two boys, Merle and Kevin. They were the love of her life. Arleta was remarried to John Baird for several years; and for the last 19 years, she has been living life to the fullest with her companion, Robert Hovik.
Arleta made people smile. She always had a funny story to tell, she loved to lend a helping hand, and she knew how to lighten the mood, regardless of the situation. She loved antiquing and finding treasures in her travels between NH and Florida. Arleta loved unconditionally, without judgment, and selflessly.
For many years Arleta was successfully self-employed as a Dutchmaid Distributor where she sold clothing at house parties. She later became involved in healthcare where she worked at Littleton Regional Hospital in the Billing Department, and then transitioned to a Volunteer where she was willing to do whatever was needed. She has several accomplishments and recognitions from the hospital.
Her life was a living example of a quote by Mother Theresa: “Love begins at home, and it is not how much we do… but how much love we put into that action.”
Arleta was preceded in death by her son, Kevin, and is survived by her companion Robert Hovik, and his 3 children, her son Merle Allin, her granddaughter (Kevin’s daughter) Nico Danault, her sister Arlene Lewis, and her nephews Kenneth and Tommy, and their families. Arleta is also survived by her daughter in law, former wife of son Kevin, Sandra Allin Wyman, and by many of her Baird family members. All of these, and many, many more friends were touched deeply by her loving spirit.
Please join us celebrating her life Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home, 101 Union Street, Littleton, N.H. and/or at the funeral on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 77 Clay Street, Littleton, N.H., with the Very Reverend Mark E. Dollard as Celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pulmonaryfibrosis.org where a special tribute page has been created in Arleta’s name: https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/honor-a-loved-one
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.csnh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.