Arlyn (Lyn) Robitzer Bandy Obituary

March 7, 1942 - May 27, 2023
Arlyn (Lyn) Robitzer Bandy formerly of Pittsford, Vt, Brandon, Vt., Benton N.H., Groton, Vt. and Wells River, Vt., passed away peacefully in Athens, Tenn. on May 27, 2023.
Lyn leaves behind a son Matthew and wife Anne of Athens, Tenn., a sister Bonnie of Santa Barabara, Calif. and a brother Arland (Max) of Woodsville, N.H. Also nieces Becca and Jessica, nephews Josh and Fred and their children. Lyn also leaves behind her feline companion Ziggy (living with Matt and Anne)
Lyn was predeceased by her mother Marjorie (Jimmie) Waltman Robitzer, her father Arland F. C. Robitzer, and a niece Jenny Robitzer.
Lyn leaves thanks to the universe for her friends Sharon Edwards, Lois Boemig, Connie Dannahy, Joanne Phyllides, Cindy Clemmons and Amy Sherman, Bea Amith-Davis, JB Boutin, Dick and Martha Montague, Dick and Nellie, Sammy Boutin, Penny and Phil Chicoine, and many others.
Lyn also leaves many new and beloved friends at the National Church Residences in Pittsford, Vt. where she resided until her move to Athens, Tenn. She leaves special thanks and love to Sandy Mitchell, Jane Cioffi and Pat O’Keefe; she appreciated everyone’s kindness and love during her declining years.
Lyn was a member of the Barre Chapter of the Vermont Lupus Association, The Groton Snowmobile Club, Reach to Recovery (volunteer), Umbrella Rape Crisis Organization (volunteer) in St. Johnsbury, Vt. She was also the Town Clerk of Benton, N.H. while living there for many years, and a Town Lister in Groton, Vt. Lyn loved being a member of the Flaming Flamingo’s Group and stated she “had so much fun with them.” She also enjoyed being part of a writing group in Haverhill Senior Center, building cabins, outhouses, and doing home improvement projects.
Recreationally, Lyn was passionate about golf, and enjoyed kayaking with her poodle Smokie. She said “part of the fun of kayaking was the opportunity to sneak along the edges of lakes and get great photographs of the large and small critters of the lake life.” Lyn framed many of her pictures “if they passed her standards.”
Lyn and her mother loved to map out cellar holes they found on their walks together in Benton with Smokie and her mothers sheep dogs. She also enjoyed hiking in the White Mountain National Forest with her mother and all the dogs.
As time went on, the demands of life took a toll on Lyn’s once healthy and active body. With “not much early grace” she slowed down, sold her and partner Sharon’s home in Benton and moved with their pets and their canes to Brandon, Vermont to be near her son Matthew.
“It has been a great run and I’m thankful for what I was able to enjoy. Love to all and acceptance of all should be everyone’s mantra.” —Lyn
We would especially like to thank the Athens Office of Hospice of Chattanooga. Your loving, kind, and caring staff made this life transition bearable for us and Lyn, you made her last month the best it could have ever been. She felt very loved by all. Lyn wanted to send a special thanks to Shalom for “the best showers” she “ever had.”
Lyn is eternally grateful for the love and support of the RAVNA staff. A special thanks and love goes to Melissa Fox and Janine Small who went above and beyond to care for her and make her apart of their family.
Lyn did not want a celebration of life. She wished for her ashes along with her pets (Smokie and Cyrus) be spread in the White Mountain National Forest where her mother’s ashes were released. Memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or a Humane Society of your choice.
