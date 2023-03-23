Arnold Bandy passed away quietly on Sunday, March 19, 2023. He was 87 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Vermont and never wanted to live anywhere else. He was born and raised in Sheffield, Vt., and his early years were full of hunting, fishing, and every sport he could play. He attended Lyndon College to be a teacher, like his mother, and was a lifelong educator. He was a teacher at Blue Mountain Union School for more than 30 years.
He enlisted in the Army after college and spent two years “playing baseball” to quote him.
He enlisted in the VTARNG in the mid-60s, where he was assigned to the unit in Lyndonville through the mid-70s.
He was an avid fisherman and golfer, the latter of which he enjoyed playing with family and friends. He loved coaching sports and was so very proud of his VT girl’s championship basketball team. He was a tough man who liked fine wines, or harsh whiskeys, mellowed with age, but he was fiercely loyal to a friend in need or a cause he knew was right.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Bandy; his sons, Matthew Bandy and his wife Ann, and Miles Currier and his wife Cheryl; his daughters, Tonya Griggs and her husband Dan, and Auburn Watersong; his grandchildren, Gabe Harter, Emma Harter, Tia Hohman and her husband Rusty, and Liam Currier; his sister, Arlene Stone and her husband Lee; and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the VT Alzheimer’s Association:
Alzheimer’s Association
Vermont Chapter
300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 128
Williston, VT 05495
There will be a memorial service at the Peacham Congregational Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 and a private family burial the following week at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting with arrangements.
