Arnold George Rainville Obituary

Arnold George Rainville passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
Arnold was born July 20, 1942 in West Stewartstown, N.H. to George and Dorothy (Short) Rainville. He married his grade school sweetheart Sherry Thayer in 1961, celebrating 60 wonderful years of marriage this past November.
He considered himself a Jack of all trades throughout his life having numerous jobs including being a St. Johnsbury School District Bus Mechanic and driver, a horse trainer and showman, a blacksmith, a folk art craftsman, and was the St. Johnsbury Country Club #1 employee.
Arnold was passionate about snowmobiling, his Averill camp, casino trips, rooting for the New England Patriots, having his horse ranch and the many friendships he met showing and training horses, volunteering for the Caledonia Country Fairgrounds, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and fishing, especially with Sherry, who he enjoyed beating in fishing contests.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Rainville; his children, Scott Rainville and wife, Tammy, Todd Rainville and wife Kendra, and Shelly Watts and husband Chad. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Patrick Rainville, Emily Grass and husband Rudi, Brady Rainville, Alex Rainville; great-grandchildren, Hallie and Leo Grass; sisters-in-law, Roberta Ellis and husband Wendell, Rebecca Poulos, and cousin, Ruth Cole.
He is predeceased by his parents, George and Dorothy Rainville and in-laws, Merton and Verna Thayer and a close family member, Babe Aiken.
At Arnold’s request, there will be no services. Gone Fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.