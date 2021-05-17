Arthur A. Joy Jr. - Obituary

Arthur A. Joy Jr., 88, of Arthur’s Drive, Bath, N.H., died at his home on Saturday, May 15, 2021, with his family by his side.
Arthur was born in New Durham, N.H., on June 27, 1932, to Arthur A. and Elsie (Cilley) Joy. He graduated from Spaulding High School in Rochester, N.H., in 1950. Following high school, he enlisted in the US Army and served in Korea. Upon his discharge in California, he purchased a car and drove across the country. Back at home, he met Ann Nihan, who was his sister’s college roommate. On June 27, 1955, his 23rd birthday, they were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Woodsville, N.H.
Arthur worked as an installer with New England Telephone and Telegraph while also operating the family farm, the Mt. Gardner Farm, in Bath. For over 45 years, he served as the volunteer Chief of Police in Bath.
Arthur was a man of impeccable character and was a great storyteller. During the late 1960s through the early 1980s, he was a successful snowmachine racer, winning the Lancaster Grand Prix three times, as well as being victorious in multiple world class races. An avid hunter, he hosted dozens of guests in New York at their hunting camp.
He was predeceased by his son, John C. Joy on June 14, 1989; three brothers, Sam, Earl, and Robert Joy; and three sisters, MaryAlice Eastman, Nellie Twitchell, and an infant sister who died at birth.
Survivors include his wife of over 65 years, Ann Joy of Bath; two daughters, Maryann Joy of Quechee, Vt., and Roxanne Joy Copeland and husband Brian of Keene, N.H.; a son, Arthur A. “Butch” Joy III and wife Nancy of Newbury, Vt.; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of dear friends.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 19, at 2:30 p.m. in the Bath Village Cemetery with Rev. George Hemway, of the Trinity Church of the Nazarene, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the police charity of one’s choice.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
