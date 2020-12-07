Arthur Arnold Norman - Obituary

Arthur Arnold Norman, 83, of Rochester, N.H., passed away on Dec. 1, 2020 at Rochester Hospital after a lengthy illness.
He was born July 12, 1937 to Inez (Quimby) and William Norman. He grew up in Bethlehem, N.H. Arthur joined the Air Force where he served from 1956-1976. His 20-year service to the Air Force ended in Anchorage, Alaska where he settled. He married Lorraine LaBlond on Oct. 31, 1959. Arthur and Lorraine returned to Rochester, N.H. in 1997.
Arthur spent his time woodworking and was always the life of the party.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William Norman Jr. He is survived by his wife Lorraine; son, Robbie (Anchorage) and his daughter Lacey; son, Todd (Vancouver, Wash.) and his daughter Britany and son Kevin; three great-granddaughters; sister, Betty Jane Holt; sister, Jeannie Clark Cornell; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Maple Street Cemetery in Bethlehem, N.H.
