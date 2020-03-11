Arthur Grayson - Obituary

At the age of 58, Arthur Grayson went to be with his Lord on Jan. 7, 2020 after a long illness. He graduated from Littleton High School in Littleton, N.H. and from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.
After college, Arthur worked as an Executive Chef in Key West, Florida and then returned to New York. In New York City, he worked as a Sous Chef at the United Nations where he also became involved in and was ordained into the New York City Church of Christ. It was there that he met and married his wife, Elizabeth Williams. Not wanting to raise a family in the city, they moved to Durham, N.C. where they raised two daughters, Stephanie and Juliana. He served in the ministry at the Triangle Church for many years.
Later, Arthur moved to Jacksonville, Florida where he taught Culinary Arts at the Virginia College and lastly, he was employed by Pride Enterprises, in the Mission Program at the state prison in Sanderson, Florida. He worked with the inmates not only teaching them culinary skills which would help them find gainful employment upon their release, but additionally counseled the inmates on life values and character.
Arthur leaves behind his mother, Carol Grayson of Fox Island, Wash.; his daughter, Stephanie and granddaughter, Sienna of Durham, N.C.; his daughter, Juliana and granddaughter Jayleigh, and grandsons Titain and Taiden of Cape Coral, Florida; his brother, Richard Grayson and wife, Jeanne, of Gig Harbor, Wash.; his brother Thomas Grayson and wife Megan, of Klamath Falls, Ore.; his brother Daniel Grayson and wife, Katie, of Londonderry, N.H.; and his aunt, Dawn Schoff, of Landaff, N.H., along with countless dear friends and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service was held on March 14, 2020 at the Triangle Church in Chapel Hill, N.C.
