Arthur Raymond Garneau Jr. - Obituary

Arthur Raymond Garneau, Jr. of West Burke, Vermont, left this earthly world in a tragic accident at his home on July 21, 2019. He is the son of Arthur & Edith Garneau (deceased) who he cherished and loved. He is survived by his fiancé Martha Boyer of West Burke, the love he waited a lifetime to find. He is also survived by his two children, Samuel Garneau of South Carolina and Angelina Smith of Ohio and his sisters & brothers Ann Bailey of Barre, Vt., Helen Kennett of East Barre, Vt., Mildred Therien of Stannard, Vt, Richard Garneau of Providence, R.I., Ralph Garneau of Barre, Vt., and Ronald Garneau of Barre, Vt.
He was preceded in death by his sister Loretta Grey and brother Raymond Garneau. He also left behind many nieces and nephews who loved and cherished him (you know who you are).
He loved working with wood and was a hardworking carpenter by trade. He loved nature and riding motorcycles in his younger day. He never missed an opportunity to be with his family, laughing and living his life every day to the fullest. He was kind, loving and generous and gave freely to everyone. He will be greatly missed and always loved.
A family gathering will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at the American Legion in Hardwick, Vt., followed by calling hours at 4 to 7 p.m. at des Groseilliers Funeral Home, 97 Church St., Hardwick, Vt.
