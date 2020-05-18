Arthur W. Aiken - Obituary

Arthur W. Aiken, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. Arthur was born on May 19, 1942, in Highwater, Quebec to Arthur Alonzo and Mavis Aiken.
Arthur was married to Linda Bockus on March 8, 1963 in Knowleton, Quebec. Arthur and Linda welcomed their two children Kelly and Tim.
Arthur served in the Canadian Armed Forces Reserves until 1965, completing his service with the distinguished rank of Second Lieutenant, while working for JS Mitchell in Sherbrooke. He then began a career with Space Research Corporation, which was his passion for many years. This allowed Arthur and Linda and children to travel and live in many diverse places, and they moved to the United States in 1968. They initially purchased a home in North Troy. Arthur moved the family to Belgium in 1976, returning to the U.S. in 1980, living in Newport Center. Arthur and Linda eventually moved to Glover, settling on Daniel’s Pond, where Arthur enjoyed the peaceful setting and beautiful sunsets until moving to Ocala in 2017. Arthur explored a new career selling real estate which he enjoyed for many years.
Arthur was a man of great compassion. He worked hard, but also believed in the value of family, spending summers vacationing in Ocean Park, Maine. He found joy in his children and grandchildren, who could easily spark the twinkle in his eye with stories of their antics or a hug for Grandpa. Arthur was always ready with his quick wit, which would tug the corners of his mouth into a smile.
He enjoyed playing Bridge, and spent many years as the director of the Barton/Orleans Bridge Club, which was renamed the Arthur Aiken Bridge Club in his honor. Throughout his life he served his community in many ways, as an Alderman on Newport City Council, the New School Study Council in North Troy, serving as a mentor to children and coaching and umpiring Little League baseball. He was proud to become a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1993. Arthur was a lover of nature, and shared his passion for brook fishing and camping with his children and later in life explored photography and art.
Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Linda of Ocala who was his partner throughout their 57 years of marriage. He is also survived by their son Timothy and wife Martha of Glover, Vermont and son-in-law Scott Morse of Massachusetts. His legacy is represented by his grandchildren, Scott Morse II and wife Elisha, Arthur Devin Aiken, Colby Aiken and wife Avery, Annabella Aiken, Ethan, Madigan and Duffy Willey; great grandchild Eva Morse and the upcoming arrival of two additional great grandchildren this year. He is also survived by his siblings, Lorna and Royal Lamothe, Roger and Shirley Aiken, and David and Christine Aiken; by brothers-in-law, Ian Bockus and Brian McFarland, and Cran and Mary Bockus and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter Kelly Morse, and granddaughter Alyssa Morse.
A memorial and celebration of Arthur’s life will be planned at a later date.
