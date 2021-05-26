Audrey J. Molinar, age 94, died on May 16, 2021 at The Morrison in Whitefield, New Hampshire. Audrey was born on Oct. 9, 1928 in Stamford, Connecticut. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Glad Molinar, and her sisters, Betty and Judith Molinar. No family members survive.
Audrey was a longtime resident of the Town of Randolph, New Hampshire, having moved there a number of years ago. Her home had been a summer residence, and then a permanent residence of her parents. Audrey was very adventurous and she was never one that liked rules. She left home at a very early age and got married. It was soon realized that marriage only constrained her from her passions, so she divorced and moved to New York City. She was a model for many clothing designers and she continued to work in the modeling/fashion business. Audrey had the perfect height and body dimensions to help when designing women’s clothing. Audrey was very modest of her days in New York and didn’t share much of her time while living there.
When her parents passed away, she moved to their summer home in New Hampshire. She soon realized that she wanted to live out her days living a much slower paced life. She had a passion for horses, and she was never seen without her faithful companion, Tom, which was her German Shepard.
She was somewhat of a loner, although when you made an impression, she was your friend for life. If you ever saw Audrey out and about, you would know immediately that it was she. She was known as the “feisty” lady with the wild tamed hair, wearing all black with a red puffy vest, with her German Shepard, Tom, and always in her Jeep Wrangler. She would love the expressions on people’s faces when she would get out of her vehicle-the initial shock that she was 90 years old driving a Jeep Wrangler and it was a manual shift.
Many thanks to the staff at The Morrison, including Sartwell, staff at Harvest Hill in Lebanon, New Hampshire, and the medical staff at Weeks Hospital, all of whom showed her kindness and caring during her final years. Also to be commended is the staff at Ledyard Bank in Hanover, N.H., who went beyond duty and responsibility to be her friend with weekly calls and thoughtful caring for her in all ways possible.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Molinar family plot at the Randolph Old Cemetery, Durand Road, Randolph, N.H.
