Audrey Velma Chase Brackstone Obituary

Audrey Velma Chase Brackstone, 90, previously of Devonshire, Bermuda, died peacefully in Alpharetta, Ga. on May 19, 2022.
Audrey was born Jan. 4, 1932, in Bartlett, N.H., the daughter of Ernest and Frances (Bradley) Chase. She attended school in Littleton, N.H. and worked in New York before settling in Bermuda for most of her life. Audrey made her career at Bermuda’s Chamber of Commerce, which enabled her to travel much of the world and engage in local organizations.
After leaving the Chamber of Commerce, Audrey was instrumental in establishing, growing, and managing Bermuda’s Craft Market in Dockyard. It was at The Craft Market where she spent most of her time, dedicated to helping local artists share their creations with locals and visitors.
She enjoyed singing and volunteering for the Philharmonic Choir getting to perform in Bermuda and overseas. But most of all, she proved a close and reliable friend to the many she befriended. Finally retiring at age 83, Audrey’s moved to the United States, enabling her the opportunity to enjoy time with her son and his family which includes her two granddaughters. She very much missed Bermuda and its activities, but she especially missed those whose lives she touched.
Audrey was predeceased by her parents and sister Carolyn Kritselis (James). She is survived by her son Iain Brackstone (Jenny); Granddaughters Meredith and Paige; her brother, Bernard Chase (Sheila) of Littleton, N.H.; and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the Maple Street Cemetery in Bethlehem, N.H. on June 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. for friends and family. It is the hope that a low-key memorial will be held in Bermuda later in the year for those wishing to express their goodbyes to her.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Littleton, is in charge of arrangements. To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://www.phaneuf.net.
In lieu of flowers, Audrey would encourage considering making a purchase at the Bermuda Craft Market to support the many talented Bermuda artists in whom she believed and dedicated her time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.