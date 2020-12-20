Aurelia Valliere Ordway - Obituary

Aurelia Valliere Ordway passed peacefully on December 12, 2020.
Aurelia was born April 23, 1919, to Albert & Esther (Turner) Valliere in Rosemere, Quebec. In 1925 after her mother passed, Aurelia was left in the care of the nuns in Manchester, N.H. In 1932, Eleanor Sullivan – a school teacher – took Aurelia in as a traveling companion.
In 1940 she met Paul Sidney Ordway of Littleton. They were married in Orlando, Florida. During WWII Paul was stationed in the Aleutian Islands, Aurelia returned to Littleton to work at Spencer Drug.
Paul and Aurelia had three children, Aurelie and Jeffrey were born in Littleton. The family moved to Saint Agathe de Monte, Quebec in the early 1950s where Linda was born. As a family they enjoyed the annual Winter Carnival, ice skating on frozen Lake Ste Agathe and skiing on the nearby slopes.
The Ordways returned to Littleton in 1960, where Aurelia continued to be a stay-at-home Mom and raise their three children. Through the years in Littleton she worked on her flower and vegetable gardens. She also taught children how to ski at Remich Park Rope Tow. She took up quilting, sewing and knitting.
In the 1990s Paul semi-retired from the lumber business. They spent every day playing golf – Mom was a great putter- during the summer months. They cross-country skied during the winter. In between seasons, weather permitting, they would walk the golf course.
Aurelia was predeceased by her husband, Paul and her brother, John Biddick . She leaves three children – Aurelie Miles; Jeffrey Ordway and his wife, Roberta; and Linda MacNeil and her husband, Robert. Eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Ross Funeral Home of Littleton has taken care of final arrangements There will be no viewing or memorial service by family request. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
