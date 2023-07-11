Barbara Ann (Chase) Locke Obituary

Barbara Ann (Chase) Locke, 80, Lisbon, N.H., passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Barbara was born in Woodsville, N.H. on April 16, 1943, to Homer and Dorothy (Prescott) Chase. She married Donald Locke on Dec. 10, 1959.
Throughout the years she worked at Henschel shoe shop then was hired at New England Wire in Lisbon as a machine operator and remained employed there until retirement.
In her free time, she would play the guitar and sing for the enjoyment of family and friends. She learned and enjoyed crocheting and working in her flower and vegetable gardens. When she had some time to rest, she would sit back and enjoy watching the birds.
She is predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Donald Locke in 1989; two brothers, Preston and Scott Chase Sr.; and a sister, Carol Ash and her husband Raymond.
She is survived by her daughters: Terry Bushway and her husband Steve of Lyman, N.H., Wanda Lockwood and her husband Robert Lisbon, N.H., Cora Fisher and husband Chris of Lisbon, N.H., and Karen Sanders and her husband Steve Sandwich, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Kristen Bushway (John), Alexandria Willey (Aaron), Travis Ingerson (Sarah), Katie Choate (Jason), Mykenzi Sanders, Hunter Sanders, and Abbey Sanders; three great grandchildren, Maddison, Cassidy and Cooper; a sister, Nancy Young and her husband Wendall of Bethlehem, NH; a brother Bruce Chase of Bath, NH; two sister- in- laws, Mary and Cathy Chase both of Landaff, N.H.; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Those who wish may make donations to, North Country Home Health and Hospice, 536 Cottage St. Littleton, NH 03561
Calling hours will be Tuesday July 18 from 5-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H. There will be a Celebration of Barbara’s Life on Wednesday, July 19, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Melissa Gould as Celebrant, a committal at Bath Village Cemetery will follow.
