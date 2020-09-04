Barbara Ann (Morrison) Streator - Obituary

Barbara Ann (Morrison) Streator, 94, previously of Westmore, Vt., left this earthly life peacefully on Saturday, Aug.1, 2020 while at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
On August 22, 2020, in Westmore, Vt., a small graveside service and burial for Barbara; once again joined with her husband, Charles, who predeceased her in 2011. In attendance were her son, Michael (wife, Lori) of Underhill, Vt., and her daughters Stacey Archer of Lafayette, Ind., and Rondi Whitney (James Whitney) of Brandon, Vt.
A Celebration of her Life for a larger scope of her family and friends will be held next summer.
Visit the Stephen C. Gregory and Son online site for a full obituary and tribute to Barbara and her life journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.