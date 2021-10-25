Barbara Ann Young, age 64, of Walden Hill Road, Danville, Vt., passed away at the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Barb was born in Vermont on March 5, 1957. She grew up in Sutton and all around the Northeast Kingdom. She has shared over 35 years of marriage with Gary A. Young and have lived in Danville the past eight years. Barbara enjoyed the outdoors and going fishing every once in a while. She liked her word-search puzzles, watching TV, wrestling and playing UNO. Barb had a Heart-of-Gold and will be deeply missed by those who knew her.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Gary, and her daughter, Heather Schools of Lyndonville, as well as many extended family members.
A memorial time at the family home will be announced at an upcoming date.
Memorial donations may be made to assist with funeral costs may be made directly at www.saylesfh.com or mailed to Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.