Barbara (Ashton) Lamont Obituary

Barbara (Ashton) Lamont, age 96, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on July 25, 2023, at the Canterbury Inn in St. Johnsbury.
Barbara was born on Aug. 9, 1926, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., daughter to Merle and Elma (Armstrong) Ashton. She was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville. Her junior and senior years were spent at Lyndon Institute where she graduated with the Class of 1944. Barbara went on to Burdett Business College graduating in 1947. She spent her work life as a legal secretary. On June 20, 1948, Barbara married Franklin Lamont. They shared nearly 60 years together until his death in 2006.
Barbara was a member of PTA, Mother’s Club, and South Church acting as deacon for a number of years. She was an avid player of Scrabble and Crossword Puzzles and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.
Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: David and Pamela Lamont of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; her granddaughter and her husband: Beverly and Anthony Lethlean and their son, Hunter; her grandson and his wife: Ashton and Kari Lamont and their children, Tyler, Ian; her grandson and his wife: Brett and Megan Lamont and their son, Jett; her brother: Richard Ashton and his wife, Laura; her sister: Carol Griffith; brother-in-law: Rick Saltmarsh, sister-in-law: Dot Ashton and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband: Franklin Lamont; a son: Brian Lamont; brothers: Robert Ashton & Merle Ashton Jr.; a sister: Patricia Saltmarsh; and a brother-in-law: Ralph Griffith.
Funeral Services will he held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury. Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating.
Burial will take place at a later time at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the Canterbury Inn (Memo: Activities Fund), 46 Cherry St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.