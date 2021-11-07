Barbara D. “ Bobbi” Pastula Obituary

Barbara Decker “Bobbi” Pastula, 86, of West Danville, Vt., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at her home.
Barbara was born in Hartford, Conn., on April 26, 1935, daughter to Robert and Laurette (Malone) Decker. She was raised and educated in Connecticut, graduating from Bloomfield High School, Class of 1953. She attended the University of Connecticut and completed Hartford Secretarial School. Bobbi did the bookkeeping for Depco Tool but considered her primary occupation that of Homemaker. On Nov. 3, 1956, Bobbi married Donald E. Pastula. The couple shared 65 years together.
Bobbi liked reading, sitting outside looking at the White Mountains, and especially enjoyed boating. She and Donald spent many years on their boat, the “Solitude.” She was very involved with her Church, first at Sacred Heart in Bloomfield, Conn., and then Queen of Peace in Danville. She also volunteered at The Open Door. Above all, Barbara loved her family.
She is survived by her loving husband: Donald E. Pastula of W. Danville; two sons: David Pastula and wife, Karen, of W. Danville, and Douglas Pastula and wife, Dawn, of Danville; two daughters: Susan Pastula D’Anna of Woodstock, Vt., and Carole Pastula Kasper and husband, Christian, of Lincoln, Mass.; 10 grandchildren: Meghan Pastula Elliott, Katharine Pastula Bishop, Sarah Pastula, James Pastula, Melanie Pastula, Erika Pastula, Cassandra Pastula, Lily D’Anna, Jonathon Kasper, and Nicholas Kasper; 4 great-grandchildren: Juniper Bishop, Isaac Elliot, Lincoln Gilbert, and Rylie Gilbert.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents: Robert J. Decker and Laurette Decker; and a sister: Penelope Decker Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, 10 a.m., at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 240 US Rt. 2, Danville, VT. Burial will follow at Danville Green Cemetery, Brainerd Street, Danville. Friends may call on the family on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, 5-7 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt. Family requests that masks be worn.
Memorial Donations can be made in Barbara’s name to The Open Door, c/o Ollie Wolfson, Box 264, Danville, VT 05828, or Good Shepherd Catholic School, 121 Maple Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com .
