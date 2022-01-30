Barbara D. Hampton Obituary

Barbara D. Hampton, 83, of Lancaster, died peacefully at her home Friday morning, Jan. 28, 2022.
Born in Dallas, Texas on Feb. 4, 1938, Barbara was the daughter of Howard August and Geraldine (Peterson) Werner. The family moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where she attended Kennedy Heights Elementary and Woodard High School. She later attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where she met her husband James E. Hampton. They married in 1958. Together they moved to Lancaster, N.H., in 1969 where they raised their five children.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 63 years, James E. Hampton of Lancaster; daughters: Janet and husband Wesley Judge of Buxton, Maine, Linda and husband Jeffrey Fasulo of Hollis, N.H., Diane Hampton and Tom Musser of Amherst, N.H.; sons: James D. and wife Lisa Hampton of Lancaster, N.H., and Rodney Hampton of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; brothers Robert and wife Marion Werner of Charleston, S.C., and William Werner of Toledo, Ohio.
Barbara was a volunteer at Weeks Medical Center gift shop and clinics for many years. She was an active member of the Lancaster Congregational Church, UCC. She loved her church family.
Barbara especially loved and enjoyed all of her grandchildren. As they grew up she attended many of their activities. She loved the large Hampton family gatherings “Outeast” and cooking the holiday meals for everyone and being together. She also enjoyed many hobbies and activities like playing bridge, reading, gardening and canning.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Lancaster Congregational Church, UCC. Reverend Jason Kleber, pastor of the Faith Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, will officiate. Burial will be held in the spring at Summer Street Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, New Hampshire 03561
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main St., Lancaster NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net
