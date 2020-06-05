Barbara Lois Douse, 91, of Lower Waterford, Vt. was called home to God on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, Vt. A Graveside Service officiated by Ann Hockridge will take place Friday, June 12, 2020, 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Waterford, Vt. This service will live stream on the Guibord-Pearsons & Sayles Funeral Homes Facebook page.
