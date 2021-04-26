Barbara Ellen Faufaw Obituary

Barbara Ellen Faufaw, of Kirby, Vt., passed away on April 23, 2021, at the age of 84.
Barbara was born in Columbia, N.H., daughter of the late Mabel Sebastian. She was married to the late Ronald Hugh Faufaw Sept. 2, 1955. Together they had four children, Donna Cyr of St Johnsbury, the late Ann Borgstrom of Littleton, N.H., Wendy Patoine of Monroe, N.H., and Ronald Faufaw of St Johnsbury, Vt.
Barbara and Ronald lived and worked at many local farms. After Ronald’s passing, Barbara worked at Ames Department store for 23 years where she became a residential assistant manager. She was a kind soul with a love for animals. She would help people in any way that she could and she most enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Barbara is survived by her children: Donna (Randy Burrington), Wendy (Bill Lang), and Ronald; grandchildren: Quentin Gamble (Kelly), Stephanie Shashore (Shokoloko), Jared Gamble (Tessie), Dakota Gamble (Lisa), Brooke Sitzer, Ryan Borgstrom (Michelle), Michael Patoine (Megan), Donald Patoine (Erin); fifteen great-grandchildren; and her close friend Shirley Simpson.
She was predeceased by her mother Mabel Sebastian, her husband Ronald, and her daughter Ann.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no services at this time.
