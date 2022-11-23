Barbara Glines Obituary

Barbara Glines, 84, Littleton, N.H., died at her home at the Riverglen House after a period of failing health. She was born on April 13, 1938, at the family home in Landaff, N.H. to George B. and Gladys C. (Hanks) Sanborn. She was raised in the Haverhill/Newbury area and graduated from Woodsville High School as Salutatorian with the class of 1956. Barbara found work as a switchboard operator with the telephone company, during which time she met Wendel Glines while roller skating. The couple married on March 1, 1958.
Barbara dedicated herself to raising her children while they were young, staying home, or working part-time jobs with “mother’s hours.” She furthered her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in education from Plymouth State College when the kids were a bit older. Barbara taught for over 20 years at Blue Mountain Union School in Wells River. While working she earned a master’s degree from Lyndon State College and continued working toward her PhD until her retirement. Barbara was very proud of being honored as the VT State Reading Teacher of the Year. In retirement Barbara focused on being the best quilter she could be, displaying and selling her work at local craft fairs, but, above all else she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Barbara is predeceased by her parents, her husband Wendel Glines and a brother Harry “Red” Call. She is survived by a son Steven Glines and his wife Melody of Littleton; a daughter, Dawna Summers and her husband Steven of Newbury, Fla.; six grandchildren, Travis Glines, Kristen Dostaler, Lindsey Glines, Leela Summers, Calla Nyboer, and Hanna Hicks; four great-grandchildren Hudson, Chapel, Holland, and Alexis; a brother, Guy Sanborn and his wife Sharon of Wentworth, N.H.; two sisters, Eleanor Powers of Wells River, Vt., and Edna Newton of Monroe, N.H.; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Those who wish may make donations in memory of Barbara Glines to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow St. Littleton, NH 03561 or www.secondchancear.org/home/donate
Calling hours will be on Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, N.H. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Monroe Village Cemetery, Plains Rd, Monroe, N.H.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with arrangements.
