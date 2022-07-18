Barbara Iola (Lucas) Oakes Obituary

Barbara Iola (Lucas) Oakes 92 of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully at her son Johns’s home in Littleton N.H. on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Barbara was born Oct.26, 1929, in Littleton N.H. to Maude Goodell and Emery Lucas Barbara attended Apthorp School until the age of 13 at that time she left school and started her working career, her first job was taking care of triplets for Sig Bookmeyer of Sugar Hill, which lasted a short time as one can imagine. She had various jobs in Lebanon N.H. first at the Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital and then at the Dartmouth outing club as a waitress. While she was in Lebanon, she became lifelong friends with Shirley and Charles Beaupre, before returning to Littleton N.H. Barbara married Richard Oakes on Feb. 8, 1958, in Bethel Maine. In 1960 she started work at the A& P store in town, and later 21 years for Butsons Supermarket for a total of 36 years in the grocery business. Barbara only missed one day of work in those 36 years; it was the night before when she had too many happy drinks on her 50th birthday with her lifelong friend Helen Haney and had to call out sick.
She found a love for the arts, especially painting; she would spend hours every night after work, as she would say just doodling. After a few months, she could come out of her painting room with some very impressive paintings that many people cherish today. Barbara found a love for crocheting late in life as her health declined. She loved scratch tickets and Bingo and her cats Binky and Billy.
Barbara lived alone for almost 23 years after her husband’s death in 2000. She would always say “I can do it. I have the Lucas stubborn streak.” It was something that not always benefited her. She played her last Cribbage game only days before her death with her cousin Jackie Gadwah of Woodsville N.H., someone she cherished. She was predeceased by her loving husband Richard Oakes on Feb. 5, 2000, and her stepdaughter Sharon Roy on June 2, 2014. Her sisters, Evelyn Morris, Helen Forester, and brothers Willard and Wayne Lucas.
She is survived by her three sons, John, and her daughter-in-law Julie of Littleton N.H. Kevin and his fiancé Kiresten of Concord, N.H., Her stepson Michael Osgood of Dalton, N.H. Her six grandchildren Kylie, Nicholas, Kara, Ciara, Taylor, Thomas, and six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews She will be greatly missed by them all. The Oakes Family would like to thank Julie Oakes for your care of our Mother.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m., at the Bath Village Cemetery, Bath, N.H., with Pastor Pamela Smith officiating. Memorial donations can be made to North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561.
