Barbara Irene Meyette Obituary

Barbara Irene Meyette, 84, formerly of Ryegate, Vt. and Monroe, N.H., and most recently of Wells River, died following a period of declining health on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, St. Johnsbury.
Barbara was born in Newbury, Vt. on November 16, 1935, to Leslie and Ethel (James) Wheeler. She was a graduate of Newbury High School. On November 16, 1962, her 27th birthday, she married Norman L. Meyette. Barbara helped on their dairy farm and raised their three daughters.
In her early years, she enjoyed attending the dances at all the local dance halls. She loved baking. Mostly Barbara loved family gatherings and having folks visit her home.
She was predeceased by her husband, Norman Meyette on February 18, 2005, and two brothers, Douglas and Donald Wheeler.
She is survived by three daughters, Debra Meyette of Woodsville, N.H., Teresa Ordway of Quechee, Vt., and Cheryl Crown and husband Steven of Ryegate; four grandchildren, Daryl Brooks, Joshua Ordway and wife Lisa, Stephanie Carolan and husband John, and Kyle Crown; two great grandchildren, Greyson and Elliott; her sister-in-law, who was like a sister to her, Joann Wheeler of Wells River; and Norman’s family, Shirley Rogers and husband George of Braintree, Vt. and Joyce Meyette of Topsham, Vt.; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside funeral service will be announced in the spring in the Lime Kiln Cemetery, Newbury, Vt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Orange East Senior Center, c/o Meals on Wheels Program, 176 Waits River Road, Bradford, VT 05033.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.