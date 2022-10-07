Barbara J. Randall-Hudson, 73, passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2022, in Homestead, Fla., with family by her side.
Barbara was born on Dec. 3, 1948, in Barre, Vt., to Shirley and Glendon Randall. She attended grade school in Marshfield and graduated from Twinfield High School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the Twinfield Twirlers. The Twinfield Twirlers performed at the 1965 New York World Fair. She was also an avid fan of the women’s UConn Huskies basketball team.
On Aug. 5, 1967, she married Brian Hudson and they made their home in Plainfield until they moved to Florida in 1972. Barbara attended Wayside Baptist church and made a career in the medical field working at University of Miami and The Retreat Rehab Center. Her kind heart shined brightly at the center, and she was one of the only staff members that held hands with her AIDS patients before it was proven that the disease was not spread through touch.
Barbara will be remembered for her generosity, her loving spirit, and her incredible strength. A woman who was ‘tiny but mighty’ she was always strongest when supporting her family. Though she might have been fighting her own battles, you could always count on her — If you were having a rough day, you could always call her, and she would make your problems her own. She’d help to shoulder your burdens and always offered to kick anybody’s butt who had caused you harm.
She carried this ferocity in her heart as she fought up until her very last breath when she passed away surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Brian Hudson, her daughters Valerie Hudson-Radi and Julie (Tony) Tejera, her grandchildren CJ, Kristin, Zachary (Tanisha), Courtney, Connor, Logan and soon-to-be great-grandchild, Levi. She is also survived by her loving siblings — Glendon E. Randall Jr, Patricia Randall, and Kenneth (Berta) Randall — as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
A service will be held in Groton, Vt., at Peacham Corner Cemetery on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. The family will be accepting guests after the service at Glendon Randall’s home in Lake Groton, Vermont.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.