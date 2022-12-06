Barbara Jean Nelson Obituary

Barbara Jean Nelson passed peacefully in her sleep at home on Dec. 5, 2022, under the devoted care of her beloved granddaughter, Shelby-Lynn. Barbara was born July 31, 1947. She was the daughter of George Charles Fisher and Dorothy Mae Lacoss in Barton, Vt.
She attended Lyndon Schools. In 1973 she married Philip “Bing” David Nelson. She worked as a waitress at several local restaurants, provided home-based day care services in the 1980’s and for almost 30 years she was caretaker for the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Her attention to detail and her meticulous care of the grounds, the people, and their families was well-known and appreciated by many.
Barbara loved to crochet and make blankets which were much used and well loved by others. She enjoyed puzzles, Danielle Steele novels and collecting roosters, but her favorite thing was to play with her great-grandchildren. She loved to chase them around and go to the park and bake with them. Barbara was a loving person who will be deeply missed by those lives she touched.
She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Philip “Bing” in 2017. She is survived by a daughter: Lori Nelson and husband, Andy Williams, of Concord, Vt.; a son: David Nelson and wife, Rebecca Pickens, of Canton, N.Y.; two brothers: Rick Fisher and wife, Judy, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and Doug Fisher of Concord, N.H.; a sister-in-law: Ruthy Woodward and husband, Leonard, of Danville, Vt.; 7 grandchildren: Chelsey Beland, Shelby-Lynn Warren and husband, Robert, Dakota Beland and wife, Mariah, Emily Savary, Elias, Josiah, and Walden Nelson; and 6 great-grandchildren: Matthew Davis, Ellie-Mae Warren, Sophia Beland, Amelia Beland, Veronica Beland and Luka Beland; as well as her adoring pugs: Scribbles and Dorian.
A private celebration of Barbara’s life will take place in the spring.
